Featured Local Job: Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser

Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is hiring a Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser!

Job Description:
Perform appraisals on residential land and properties of one-to-four dwelling units, which involves research and mathematical calculations, conducting analysis, and applying the three approaches to value (market, cost, and income) as necessary, primarily utilizing the market approach.

Responsibilities:

  • Perform technical appraisal work for individuals and appraisal companies
  • Travel to field sites to perform appraisals
  • Perform related work as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:

  • Knowledge of the techniques used to appraise the value of residential real estate
  • Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations pertaining to real estate
  • Knowledge of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)
  • Ability to read and interpret technical information
  • Ability to perform mathematical calculations necessary to appraise real estate
  • Ability to analyze and interpret real estate data
  • Ability to communicate effectively orally
  • Ability to communicate effectively in writing
  • Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships

Requirements:

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.

Benefits:

  • Family-oriented environment/culture
  • 401K
  • Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Group Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability
  • EOE

    • To apply: Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page here or e-mail resumes/cover letters to Amanda Hepinger at [email protected]


