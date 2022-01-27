Featured Local Job: Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is hiring a Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser!

Job Description:

Perform appraisals on residential land and properties of one-to-four dwelling units, which involves research and mathematical calculations, conducting analysis, and applying the three approaches to value (market, cost, and income) as necessary, primarily utilizing the market approach.

Responsibilities:

Perform technical appraisal work for individuals and appraisal companies

Travel to field sites to perform appraisals

Perform related work as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:

Knowledge of the techniques used to appraise the value of residential real estate

Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations pertaining to real estate

Knowledge of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)

Ability to read and interpret technical information

Ability to perform mathematical calculations necessary to appraise real estate

Ability to analyze and interpret real estate data

Ability to communicate effectively orally

Ability to communicate effectively in writing

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships

Requirements:

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.

Benefits:

Family-oriented environment/culture

401K

Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Group Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability

EOE

To apply: Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page here or e-mail resumes/cover letters to Amanda Hepinger at [email protected]

