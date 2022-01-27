Featured Local Property: Commercial Building for Sale in New Bethlehem

 

Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_7127
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A commercial building located on Broad Street in New Bethlehem is for sale.

Location: 470 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Price: $69,500

Patton

The building is currently used as an office.

The building was gutted and renovated with new utilities, bathroom, drywall, flooring, furnace, and central air. Off-street parking covered by a large canopy in the rear of the building. The back outside lot is currently leased for $200 per month, which is used independently from the building.

For more information, contact Michael Patton at 814-221-8691.

IMG_7154

IMG_7125

IMG_7122

IMG_7153

IMG_7130


