Francis “Leroy” McCool 71 of Franklin passed away January 21, 2022 at UPMC NW.

He was born April 26, 1950 in Oil City to the late Ivan and Florence McCool of Cooperstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Christopher McCool.

He was survived by his sister Jeanie Brown of Utica; daughters, Christine and Tammy McCool of Franklin; sons, Jamie McCool Sr and wife Charmaine of Franklin, John McCool of Seneca and Robert McCool and wife Shalynn of Franklin. Son, Eric “Critter McCool of S.C.

He was also survived by numerous grand children and great grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove Senior high school.

Francis was a Vietnam veteran.

He enjoyed the outdoors.

He’d love to fish and hunt.

He also enjoyed playing pool at the local taverns with his friends. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Franklin.

We are not having a service at this time but plan to have a memorial in the near future, preferably his birthday, in which we would later announce.

Thank you.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.