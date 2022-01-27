Free Yoga Class on Saturday, January 29, at Clarion County YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is offering a free Yoga class to members and non-members on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the YMCA on 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.

The class will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It will allow those interested to try new Yoga offered by a highly-trained and experienced instructor – Jessica Jeffcoat.

Gentle Yoga with Jessica will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Yoga Flow will be held on Thursdays from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All classes begin in February. Unlimited monthly Yoga with Jessica: $45/Members/$60/Non-members. Drop-in Fee $10 per class.

Gentle Yoga

This class is designed specifically for those new to yoga or those interested in a gentle, slow-paced practice. Each class incorporates simple flow to emphasize breath, as well as slow movements and longer holds to encourage proper alignment, strength, mobility, and flexibility.

Yoga Flow

A sequence of poses linked together to move seamlessly with the breath. Each class is designed to progressively stretch and strengthen the body by building on poses to evolve into a deeper and more challenging practice. This class is suited for all levels of experience, including beginners.

About Jessica Jeffcoat

Jessica is a 500 hour trained yoga teacher. She completed both her 200- and 500-hour teacher trainings in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jessica has been a student of yoga since 2003 and a teacher since 2015. She has amassed more than 1500 hours of teaching experience while teaching multiple group and private yoga classes at several events and studios around the country.

Jessica specializes in technical, alignment-based flow for students of all experience levels. She is passionate about helping people move better in their body by incorporating therapeutics and corrective exercises into her classes to emphasize more natural movements. Her classes are fun, accessible, and easy to follow allowing students to focus on their own inner experience.

Originally from Brookville, Jessica has lived the last twenty years in Idaho, Hawaii, and New Mexico enjoying her many outdoor loves including hiking, trail running, kayaking, cycling, and snowboarding. Jessica now resides in her new Cook Forest home with her husband, Nathan along with their multiple indoor and outdoor pets.

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

