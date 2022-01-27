GANT: Clearfield County Woman Gets State Prison for Smuggling Drugs into County Jail

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A Glen Richey woman was sentenced to state prison Monday for smuggling drugs into the county jail.

Jennifer Lynn Cupp, 31, pleaded guilty to contraband by inmate and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both felonies, during sentencing court before Judge Paul E. Cherry.

Cherry sentenced her to 18 months to three years in state prison. This will run concurrent to her current county sentence of 11 months and 15 days to two years less one day, which she received in July for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 16, another inmate told a corrections officer that Cupp had Buprenorphine or Subutex at the jail.

After a search, Cupp was found to have a plastic squeaker toy containing a large amount of orange power believed to be Buprenorphine. It was suspected she brought the drug into the jail herself when she was admitted on Aug. 10.

Cupp and two other inmates in that cell block tested positive for Buprenorphine.

When questioned, Cupp admitted to bringing approximately a 90-day supply of the controlled substance into the facility, concealed within her body.

One of the other inmates told authorities that Cupp was giving the drug to other inmates who had discovered she possessed it, to keep them from reporting her.

