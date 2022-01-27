Harriet “Jane” Kline, 95, of Punxsutawney, died Wednesday January 26, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville.

She was born June 24, 1926, in Widnoon, a daughter of the late Della (Willison) and Loyal Henderson.

On October 22, 1942, she married Floyd J. “Pete” Kline, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2019.

Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She loved to sew, quilt, and do crafts.

She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Jewart and husband Gary of Curwensville, Patricia Kline of Punxsutawney and Dixie McIntire and husband Jim of Punxsutawney; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and a sister Elizabeth Rearick and husband Randy of New Bethlehem.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Floyd Kline, Jr., a brother Clark Henderson, and a sister Lucy Mae Ortz.

As per Jane’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Distant, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

