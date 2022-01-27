Kathy Savage

 

Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QWA9YLR0PBthO8zKathy Savage, 64, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, January 25, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Kathy was born in Butler on October 27, 1957 to Clarence and Lucy Weaver Stewart.

Kathy graduated from Moniteau High School.

She married the love of her life, Robert Savage on October 24, 1975. The couple was married for 32 years prior to his passing on February 25, 2008.

Kathy was employed at OPM as a legal administer specialist.

Kathy loved to be working in her yard.

She always had a project going from her flowers on her deck to her flower beds in the yard.

She was very crafty and made items her family will treasure.

Kathy’s focus was her family.

She loved to be a part of her grandchildren lives and activities.

She rarely missed a dance recital of Bella’s and baseball game of the boys, Dylan and Ryker.

She and her sisters met once a month for lunch to celebrate that month’s birthdays and she treasured that time with her siblings.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory is her son Heath Savage of Kennerdell and her daughter Amanda McElhinney and her husband Devon of Grove City. Her beloved grandchildren Dylan McElhinney and Ryker McElhinney of Grove City and Bella Savage of Slippery Rock. Her brothers Clarence “Gene” Stewart and wife Deb of West Sunbury, Larry Stewart and his wife Donna of Grove City, David “Davey” Stewart and his wife Shawna of Eau Claire; her sisters Lois Altman and her husband Dick of Petrolia, Patricia “Patty” Altman and husband Dave of Eau Claire, Thelma Campbell of Emlenton and Emily Stewart of Clintonville.

Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.

Kathy was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband and two brothers James and Thomas Stewart.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Frailey officiating from the Union Presbyterian Church in Clintonville.

Burial will take place at Eau Claire Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


