Larry “Lew” E. Wilson, 75 of Venus, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2022 at his home.

Born on October 23, 1946 in Oil City, he was the son of Larry and Deleen (Schettler) Wilson.

He was a graduate of North Clarion High School.

On June 4, 1966 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, he was married to Christine Elaine (Eisenman) Wilson who survives.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Lew was drafted into the Army in 1966.

After an honorable discharge, he was then hired at Owens Illinois in Clarion.

While at O,I he was known as “Splinter Head” and retired after 30 years of service.

In his early years, Lew enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting.

In his later years, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family.

Lew had a group of friends and cousins, he was especially close with, that would visit often.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA.

He is survived by his wife Christine and their children Renee Morgan and husband Bob of Harmony, PA; Leesa Eisenman and husband Mike of Butler; and Tricia Crivelli and husband Michael of Franklin.

Grandchildren include Adam and Krista Morgan; Sadie, Devin (Laura) and Haley Eisenman; Lucas, Mason and Garret Crivelli, and two great-grandchildren Atlas and Wilder.

Siblings surviving include brother Roger Wilson and wife Jane of Lucinda; sister Anita Mason and her husband Mike of Knox, and Coke Reisinger and husband Skeeter of Lucinda.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother “Dick” Wilson.

Per Lew’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A “Celebration of Life” will take place at a later date.

Memorials in Larry’s honor may be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education) 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or a charity of one’s choice.

