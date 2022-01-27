One Person Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was reportedly injured in a two-vehicle collision that took place on US 322 on Tuesday morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received at 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, reporting a two-vehicle collision at 15444 US 322 in between Clarion and Strattanville.

Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Sources say one individual was transported by ambulance.

The scene was cleared around 11:00 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

