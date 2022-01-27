One-Vehicle Crash Slows Down Traffic on Route 66

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash that happened around lunchtime on Wednesday slowed traffic for a short time on State Route 66 near Lucinda.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received at 12:06 p.m. reporting a one-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 66 and Madden Drive in Knox Township.

Clarion-based State Police, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 12:43 p.m.

