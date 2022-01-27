Paul William Kelly, age 82, of Fisher, passed away on January 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Nanty-Glo, Pa on October 22, 1939, to the late Hugh and Mary (Kibler) Kelly.

His father had a newspaper store.

Paul was of the Catholic faith.

He was a coal miner by trade.

He liked to do woodworking and he loved his dog named babe.

He had a special friend, Ken Graybill.

Paul is survived by his niece, Terri Conrad and her family, of Clarion.

There will be no funeral service or visitation per Paul’s wishes.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

