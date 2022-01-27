Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: 2022 Adventure Guide Now Available

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the newest version of their wildly popular Welcome Adventure Guide has arrived.

The 2022 issue is 112 pages of interesting articles, colorful photos, with listings for lodging, dining, outdoor recreation, things to do, events, and local services.

“The 2022 Adventure Guide makes a great and lasting first impression with potential travelers,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“Visitors will find it a valuable resource as a guide with everything they need to plan their trip to Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Top-notch photography and interesting articles like, 10 Things for First Time Visitors to Cook Forest, East Branch Lake, Kyle Lake, Clarion County’s Rich Railroad and Iron History, Big Feet and ATV’s, and Cleaner Waterways makes it educational, engaging, and interesting.”

Visitors can download a digital version of the 2022 Welcome Adventure Guide online at VisitPAGO.com or request a copy via mail by calling (814) 849-5197 or emailing [email protected]

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron. The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the home of “Endless Outdoor Adventure”.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

