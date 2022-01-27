Police Release Details of I-80 Crash in Richland Township That Injured Three Adults, Two Juveniles

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision that happened on Interstate 80 earlier this month that injured three adults and two juveniles.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 12:07 p.m. on January 17, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 47-mile marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 48-year-old Francisco A. Taura, of Wayne, New Jersey, was operating a 2020 GM Yukon traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the right lane behind a tractor-trailer when the tractor-trailer abruptly swerved into the left lane due to the slow speed of a 2003 Kenworth truck, operated by 42-year-old Gurminder S. Sidhu, of Greenwood, Indiana, ahead of it. Taura was then unable to get into the left lane in time and struck the rear of Sidhu’s vehicle.

Both drivers and Taura’s passengers, identified as 51-year-old Carla M. Taura, of Landing, New Jersey, 51-year-old Christina M. Taura, of Wayne, New Jersey, 48-year-old Alejandro A. Taura, of Landing, New Jersey, a 14-year-old female from Wayne, New Jersey, and a 13-year-old female from Wayne, New Jersey, were all using seat belts.

Francisco Taura, Carla Taura, Christina Taura, and the two juveniles passengers all suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Emlenton Fire Department and Clarion Hospital Ambulance assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

