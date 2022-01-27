 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a tractor-trailer crash that happened on Interstate 80 eastbound in Scrubgrass Township earlier this month.

According to police, the crash took place around 1:52 a.m. on January 18 near the 44.1-mile marker of Interstate 80 eastbound, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 29-year-old Jose R. Ferrer, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was operating a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he failed to negotiate a left curve and struck a guide rail in two separate locations.

Ferrer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.