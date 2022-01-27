Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a tractor-trailer crash that happened on Interstate 80 eastbound in Scrubgrass Township earlier this month.

According to police, the crash took place around 1:52 a.m. on January 18 near the 44.1-mile marker of Interstate 80 eastbound, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 29-year-old Jose R. Ferrer, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was operating a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he failed to negotiate a left curve and struck a guide rail in two separate locations.

Ferrer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

