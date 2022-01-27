School Closings and Delays for Thursday, January 27, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, January 27, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 6:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Armstrong School District



Butler Area School DistrictButler County Area Vo-Tech SchoolClarion County Career Center – Staff report at 9:00 a.m.Clarion Area School DistrictClarion-Limestone Area School DistrictCL/Clarion 1 Head StartFranklin Area School District – Teachers report at 9:00 a.m.Freeport Area School DistrictHarmony Area School DistrictHis Kids Christian School – No AM PreschoolHoly Sepulcher SchoolIndiana Area School DistrictKarns City School DistrictKeystone School DistrictLenape TechMoniteau School DistrictNew Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist SchoolNew Story-IndianaNorth Catholic High SchoolNorth Clarion County School DistrictPenn Christian AcademyPunxsutawney Area School DistrictPunxsutawney Christian SchoolPurchase Line School DistrictRedbank Valley School DistrictSeeds of Faith Christian AcademySlippery Rock Area SchoolsSt. Bernards/Indiana CountySt Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa.St. Stephen’s Lutheran AcademySt Wendelin School – No AM Pre-SchoolUnion School District

ONE-HOUR DELAY

Creative Kids AM Pre-K – 10:00 AM start; Childcare operating as normal.

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

CL/Clarion 2 Head Start – running virtual

CLOSED:

Indiana County Head Start

COMMUNITY

Punxsutawney Memorial Library – Opening at noon

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.