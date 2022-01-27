 

Shirley A. Dolby

Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-E19UsQECJ5Shirley A. Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022 at her home and is now reunited with her husband, Lad.

She was born on December 6, 1938 in Clarion; daughter of the late William L. and Emma K. Hummell Hollenbaugh.

Shirley graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1956.

She then graduated from West Penn Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh in 1959.

Shirley married William F. “Lad” Dolby on April 8, 1961, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2021.

She worked as an RN at the Brookville Hospital and the 800 Medical Center in Clarion for numerous years until she retired.

Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

She was also a member of the Clarion Order of the Eastern Star.

Shirley enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, being with her dogs, gardening, yardwork, and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Dolby and his wife, Cindy, of Sligo; her daughters, Laura Heasley, Patricia Dolby, and Penny Dolby, all of Strattanville; and 2 grandsons, Douglas Heasley and Braxton Dolby.

Shirley is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Over of Clarion; a sister-in-law, Nanci Snyder of Clarion; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Janet McKee; her brother, Charles “Bill” Hollenbaugh; a sister-in-law, Janet Gray; and 2 brothers-in-law, Russell Dolby and Glenn “Windy” Over.

“Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

An Eastern Star service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the funeral home by the Clarion Order of the Eastern Star with funeral services to follow with Rev. John E. Flower, Jr., pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.”

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


