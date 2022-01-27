SPONSORED: Caribbean Thursday; Valentine’s Weekend at Wanango Country Club
Yes, there is a lot of snow on the ground. Yes, it’s freezing outside. BUT – you can forget about those things by stepping into Wanango’s dining room on Thursday night!
Chef Jeff & Chef Nate will bring you to the Caribbean and to warmer weather with their delicious Caribbean spread.
All you will have to do is close your eyes, enjoy the aroma of the food, and imagine the feeling of the sun on your face and the sand in your toes, and the sounds of the beach waves and steel drums…
Reservations are preferred for dinner, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information.
Dinner is open to the public.
Valentine’s Day at Wanango
Join Wanango for their special Valentine’s Day Weekend dinner. This menu will be available on Friday, February 11th, Saturday, February 12th, & Monday, February 14th. Dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Reservations are strongly encouraged for dinner.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Leave a message with your reservation information.
Dinner is open to the public.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
