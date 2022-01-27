 

State Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspects

Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 27 17-31-18VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals accused of stealing merchandise from a store inside the Cranberry Mall on Wednesday.

According to Trooper Siegel, the individuals pictured above and below entered the Venango County Co-Op store inside the Cranberry Mall on January 26, 2022, around 6:44 p.m.

Once inside, police said the pair stole a chain necklace valued at $38.00 and two “bullet knives” valued at $20.00 from the “One Man’s Junk is Another Man’s Treasure” store inside the Co-Op.  

Anyone able to identify these individuals is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


