Troopers Track Footprints in the Snow to Find Abraxas Escapees

Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two juveniles were returned to the Abraxas Youth Facility in Howe Township following a brief escape on Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, a staff member from Abraxas contacted Marienville-based State Police and reported two juveniles, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, had escaped from the facility.

Troopers responded to the facility and observed foot tracks in the snow leading into a wooded area from Beaver Meadows Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

According to police, troopers and staff members were able to follow the tracks, and the juveniles were then located in the wooded area. They were subsequently released to Abraxas staff and returned to the facility.

The investigation into the escape is ongoing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

