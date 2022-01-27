Woman Busted With Suboxone at Clarion County Jail

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a woman who was caught in possession of Suboxone at the Clarion County Jail recently.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Michele L. Hand, of Johnsonburg, on January 26.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 24, Detective William Peck of the Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) received a message from Clarion-based State Police with inquiries regarding Michele Hand, who had been taken into custody on a warrant after being found walking along Interstate 80 at night.

The complaint indicates Hand was found to be in possession of a baggie of needles, which was stuffed down the front of her pants, when she was taken into custody. She was questioned about having any other items or illegal substances on her person, but did not disclose any other items or substances, and was taken to the Clarion County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Elk County.

According to the complaint, during her intake at the jail, Hand was questioned again about having anything on her person and warned she could be charged for not disclosing any substances she was carrying, but Hand continued to deny having possession of anything illicit.

When had was removing her clothing, she handed officers a makeup container which was subsequently found to contain a Suboxone strip, according to the complaint. Hand reportedly stated that was her Suboxone that she takes daily and asked if she could take it.

The item was then seized as evidence and forwarded to the Deputy Warden.

The complaint indicates further examination of the item found confirmed it as Suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance.

According to the complaint, Hand “took overt acts to attempt to hide the Suboxone.”

Hand was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:34 p.m. on January 26, on the following charges:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail for the case set at $5,000.00 monetary.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 8, with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.