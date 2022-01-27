Young Professionals: As Director of HR at Clarion Forest VNA, Stephanie Haggerty Helps Co-Workers Thrive

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It was September of 2017 when Stephanie Haggerty was called to the CEO’s office; she wondered if she had done something wrong.

“I was hired as a hospice receptionist. I hadn’t been here that long, and I thought, ‘What did I do?’ When the CEO calls you, you kind of feel like, ‘Uh-oh,’” she told exploreClarion.com.

However, the outcome of the meeting with Jill Over, the former CEO of Clarion Forest VNA, was completely different than what she imagined it would be.

“I remember I walked into Jill’s office, and then she explained what was going on. The director of HR was taking a different position, and after review, they thought it was something I would like to do,” Stephanie explained. “So, they offered me a position as the Human Resources Coordinator, and I took it.”

A native of the Clarion area, Stephanie graduated from Clarion-Limestone in 2002 and enrolled at Thiel College to study mortuary science. However, financial issues caused her to return to Clarion, where she graduated with a degree in communication from Clarion University in 2007.

“Six weeks after I graduated from college, my husband and I welcomed twins, so I took a break and just focused on family for a while, and then a few years later we welcomed our third child,” she said.

Their youngest child then became ill, so she decided to return to work as a night waitress to help with incoming medical expenses and be available for all the medical appointments.

“I did that for about five years and then decided it was time to do something different,” she said. “I was missing a lot of my family time. I would work all night, and they would be in school during the day. I needed a change, and it just happened they were hiring for a hospice receptionist here, and I just applied for it, never really thinking I would get it.”

She was hired for the receptionist position in February of 2017 and seven months later, she was promoted to the position of Human Resources Coordinator. In that capacity, she handles a laundry list of responsibilities, such as payroll, benefits, company policies, staffing, hiring, onboarding, COVID-19 pandemic, and health and safety for both Clarion Forest VNA and its sister agency, VNA Extended Care Services.

In July of 2021, her position title was changed to Director of Human Resources.

“Stephanie’s motivation to learn and her professionalism are extraordinary and greatly appreciated,” Clarion Forest VNA’s Chief Executive Officer Lisa Steiner told exploreClarion.com. “Her work ethic is commendable and valued by all the staff at the VNA.”

Her motivation and work ethic are demonstrated through her desire to be the best that she can be. She went into her new position with no prior experience in HR and needed to educate herself on the “ins and outs” of the job.

“I started reading everything,” Stephanie explained. “I had eight weeks with the former director of HR, and she showed me some ropes, but pretty much it’s been self-taught – reading and researching, making connections, and then networking with other people in the HR field to learn the many different areas in human resources.”

Her days at work are far from being monotonous.

“The only thing that is the same every day is I start my day checking voicemails, emails, anything that’s come in through the night, and it just pretty much just goes from there. A lot of prioritizing of what’s happening. I could have a list of things I want to do, but one email, and it’s completely different,” she said.

Much of her workday is spent dealing with issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Three-fourths of my day is COVID,” she said. “I help handle all the employee COVID issues here, the tracking, the tracing, the COVID policies. Between myself and the CEO, we’re pretty much the two main people.”

According to Stephanie, the most important skills for HR professionals are being organized, communication, and confidentiality.

“It is a must for anyone in HR to be organized. Communication is vital because you’re communicating with so many different people – and personalities are so different. And, of course, confidentiality is huge. You have to understand people are going to tell you a lot of things, but it can never leave your office,” she emphasized.

Stephanie’s favorite aspects of her job are the people she is around and the challenge it presents.

“I really like being around people. I like helping people, which is why I originally started with mortuary science,” she said. “It’s challenging, and I like the fact that it is challenging. I learn something new every day, and it really keeps me on my toes.”

Dedication to her work is also evident as she holds a position on the board of trustees for the VNA’s Worker’s Compensation Carrier Pennsylvania Homecare and Human Services Worker’s Comp Trust.

Outside of work, Stephanie spends time with her husband, her three children, and two dogs. She stated she would like to earn a master’s degree at some point, but needs to decide what she wants to study and where, as it would need to be online.

“I have three children, so when I leave work, it is running my children to whatever activities they are in. My youngest one dances and I feel that’s pretty much a full-time job in itself getting her to where she needs to be.”

At Clarion Forest VNA, Stephanie has found a place where she can continue to grow and help others thrive.

“I feel like I have found my work forever home. I love my co-workers, everyone is phenomenal,” she said.

Kassidy Yori, a junior at Union High School, contributed to the writing of this article.

