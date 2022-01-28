Donald G. “Don” Hannah, 75, of Oil City, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

He was born October 6, 1946 in Kossuth, PA to the late George and Dorothy (Boocks) Hannah.

He was a 1964 graduate of Keystone High School.

He then served in the United States Marine Corps from 1964 through 1968.

He was of the Christian faith.

Don was employed by Veach’s Furniture Store, Reno Mold Shop, Schneider Trucking, and he retired from Electralloy.

He served with the Seneca Fire Police for several years.

Don enjoyed sprint car and NASCAR racing, watching the weather, gardening, and sitting on his front porch watching the birds and squirrels.

His greatest treasures were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending any sporting events that they were active with.

The sweetest moments of his later life were with his great-grandchildren.

He treasured every second of time that he spent with them.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie (O’Neil) Hannah, and their children: April (Scott) Chapin, Dawn (James) Barscz, Crissy (Brian) Hannah, and Keith (Rachel) Hannah; his grandchildren: Sara (Douglas) Chapin, Devin (Adi) Chapin, Dylin (Summer) Chapin, Nick Hannah, Nathan (Bethany) Hannah, Russ (Jen) Stoltenburg, Dan Stoltenburg, Mindy (Jake) Stoltenburg, and Dean and Kingston Hannah; and his great-grandchildren: Cayden, Kinsley, and Kendall Scott, Aemelia Hannah, Colton Anderson, and Jackson Stoltenburg, as well as step-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters, Joyce (Frank) Swaney, and Kay (Lou) Dunlap; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Les Harkless, Jeanie Baker, Sandy Hughes, Rick (Terri) O’Neil, Doug (Diane) O’Neil; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Jean Downing and her husband Richard; his brother-in-law, Donald Baker; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Harkless.

Visitation will be held Saturday (Jan. 29) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. and on Sunday (Jan. 30) from noon – 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Sunday (Jan. 30) at 1 p.m. with Pastor Travis Earp of The Living Word Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 272, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Don’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

