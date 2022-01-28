A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

