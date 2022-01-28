A Look at How Much Each County Is Expected to Receive From Historic Opioid Settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that as of Wednesday’s deadline, all 67 counties, including 241 local governments with a population of 10,000 or more, have joined the historic $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson over the companies’ role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid crisis.

“Every community in Pennsylvania has been touched by the opioid crisis — it has ravaged our towns, our families, and our state. This historic agreement has now received the support of all 67 counties and many local governments across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a release issued on Thursday.

“With this landmark support, Pennsylvania is on track to receive the full $1.07 billion, with funding beginning to flow into our communities as early as April to jumpstart programs and ramp up staffing to save the lives of those struggling with opioid addiction.”

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the following is the estimated amount of money that each Pennsylvania county will receive from the settlement, according to Shapiro’s office:











“While no dollar amount will bring back what we have lost, this settlement was negotiated to allocate funding to states and local communities who have been most impacted by this crisis, and will provide more resources for treatment than any previous settlement. I look forward to seeing the progress these resources will make in neighborhoods, treatment facilities, and the lives of so many,” Shapiro noted.

AG Shapiro along with the attorneys general of North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, and Texas led the negotiations of this multistate agreement.

