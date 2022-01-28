Beverly Jean Gorman, 78, of Franklin formerly of Oil City passed away unexpectedly Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the The Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born on July 22, 1943 in Franklin and was the daughter of the late Herbert C and Lenora Kline Thomas.

Beverly was employed at the Oil City Hospital for many years in House keeping.

She was married on June 2, 1962 to Anthony J Gorman, who preceded her in death in 2014.

Beverly was a former member of St. Stephens Church and belonged to the ladies auxiliary of the V.F.W..

She also enjoyed reading, playing bingo, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by 4 children; Michael Gorman of Oil City, Richard Gorman and his wife Roseanne of Oil City, Christopher Gorman and his wife Brianne of Oil City, and Catherine Wise and her husband Terry of Oil City. Grandchildren; Richard Gorman Jr.and his wife Tiffany, Kaitlyn Hayes and her husband Mark, Tabitha Gorman, Brittanee Gorman, Krista Gorman, Tyler Gorman, Anna Campbell, Christian Cannon, Caleb Cannon, and Amarrah Gorman. Great granchildren; Alissa Gorman, Paislee Gorman, and Beau Hayes.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter in law Janine Gorman and a brother David Clifford Thomas.

Visitation will be at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Sunday from 12-2 PM and 4-6 PM.

Funeral Services will take place in the funeral home Monday at 10AM.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

