Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh, Injuring Ten People

Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

FKMKMEZWYAE9ILOPITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after a bridge collapsed in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh this morning.

(Photo courtesy Place Park resident Greg Barnhisel.)

According to KDKA News, the incident took place shortly before 7:00 a.m. in the area of Forbes and Braddock.

Officials say a Port Authority bus and several passenger vehicles were involved in the collapse.

According to officials, ten people were injured in the incident, including three people from the Port Authority bus that were transported to hospitals. However, none of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

Local residents reported hearing the collapse and said it was very frightening for those nearby.

Homes near the bridge were initially evacuated, and the public has been asked to avoid the area, though the evacuated families have been permitted to return to their homes.

Officials say the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross have also been activated to assist.


