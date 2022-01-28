Charges Against Man Caught Driving Stolen Truck on I-80 in Paint Township Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a man who was caught driving a stolen truck on Interstate 80 in Paint Township were waived for court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Corey Ali Evans, of East Orange, New Jersey stood for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on Tuesday, January 25, and the following charges were waived:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3



– Display Plate Card In Improper Vehicle, Summary

Charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Evans is currently free on $15,000 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in November.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, Ryder Truck Rentals in Indianapolis, Indiana, contacted the Clarion-based State Police to report they had a box truck stolen, and the GPS tracking on the vehicle indicated it was just entering Clarion County on Interstate 80 eastbound. The truck was described as a Ryder straight truck with the number 241670 on the back.

Troopers stationed along I-80 near mile-marker 59 then saw the described vehicle pass by and initiated a traffic stop at the Exit 60 offramp in Paint Township, Clarion County.

When asked for his license, registration, and insurance, the driver of the truck provided a registration out of Alabama which matched the plate on the back of the truck and a New Jersey driver’s license. However, he did not have a copy of the rental agreement for the truck, according to the complaint.

Police also noted that the registration plate appeared to have been recently tampered with, and the driver’s license photo did not appear to be of the driver of the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Police then attempted to obtain the VIN number from inside the truck door but found the VIN sticker was scratched off.

Police subsequently contacted Ryder Truck Rentals for the correct plate and VIN registered to the vehicle, ran the VIN from through CLEAN (Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network)/NCIC (National Crime Information Center), and found the vehicle had been reported stolen in Indiana.

The driver was then taken into custody and transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks, where he was fingerprinted to obtain his correct identity.

According to the complaint, while being fingerprinted, the driver admitted his real name was Corey Ali Evans, and the results from a check of his fingerprints confirmed his identity.

Evans was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn around 2:10 a.m. on Friday, November 19.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.