Charles Lewis Latchaw, 91, of North Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Franklin, PA, passed away on January 22, 2022 at the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in New York.

Born on July 18, 1930 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Herbert Leroy and Cleo (Orr) Latchaw.

Charles proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

He married the love of his life, Olive Elizabeth Brown, on June 30, 1957. She preceded him in death on February 28, 2012.

Charles retired from the Carborundum Abrasives Company.

Some of the many activities and hobbies he enjoyed included hunting, archery, fishing, golf, drawing and jigsaw puzzles.

Family and friends will always remember his smile and sense of humor.

Charles was nicknamed “The Candy Man” by the staff of Wheatfield Commons where he resided for the past four years.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Beth Bock (Norman) of Lewiston, NY, Gail Grimmer (Jim) of Sandborn, NY, Edith Hooper (David) of North Tonawanda, NY and Sue Carlson (Jeff George) of Goldsboro, NC; and his favorite grandchildren, Hannah Gieseke and Natalie Bock, Paul Dixon, Brandon and Meredith Perkins, and Alissa Hiatt and Autumn Carlson, and great grandson, Rowan Gieseke. Charles is further survived by his brother John Latchaw.

In addition to his parents and his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Leroy and Amos Latchaw and a sister Ellen Sires.

Friends and family are invited on Friday, January 28, 2022 to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 am with Rev. Barry Jenkins of First Presbyterian Church of Franklin officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Charles will be laid to rest next to his wife in Lupher Chapel Cemetery, Franklin, PA.

Flowers are gratefully declined but memorial contributions can be made in Charles’ memory to Alzheimer’s Association, WNY Chapter, 6400 Sheridan Drive, Suite #320, Amherst, NY 14221.

To send cards, online condolences or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinerwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.