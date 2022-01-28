Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Teriyaki Meatballs

Try this recipe for the perfect pairing of tangy, salty, and sweet!

Ingredients

2 cans (8 ounces each) pineapple chunks

1 medium onion, finely chopped



1/4 cup finely chopped sweet yellow pepper1/4 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper1/2 cup dry bread crumbs1/2 teaspoon ground ginger1/4 teaspoon salt1 pound lean ground beef

SAUCE:

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons vinegar

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Green onions, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice; set pineapple aside. In a bowl, combine onion, peppers, bread crumbs, ginger, salt, and reserved pineapple juice. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into 1-in. balls.

-Place sauce ingredients in a blender; cover and process for one minute. Place 2 tablespoons sauce in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Add meatballs. Pour remaining sauce over meatballs. Bake, uncovered, until meat is no longer pink, 18-20 minutes. Place one pineapple chunk on each meatball; secure with a toothpick. If desired, garnish with green onions.

