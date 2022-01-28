 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Teriyaki Meatballs

Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Try this recipe for the perfect pairing of tangy, salty, and sweet!

Ingredients

2 cans (8 ounces each) pineapple chunks
1 medium onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped sweet yellow pepper
1/4 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper
1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 pound lean ground beef

SAUCE:
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup soy sauce
3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons vinegar
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Green onions, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice; set pineapple aside. In a bowl, combine onion, peppers, bread crumbs, ginger, salt, and reserved pineapple juice. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into 1-in. balls.

-Place sauce ingredients in a blender; cover and process for one minute. Place 2 tablespoons sauce in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Add meatballs. Pour remaining sauce over meatballs. Bake, uncovered, until meat is no longer pink, 18-20 minutes. Place one pineapple chunk on each meatball; secure with a toothpick. If desired, garnish with green onions.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


