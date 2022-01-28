Clarion Hospital Reports 94 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 94 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, January 27, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 01/26/2022: 20,903

Test obtained at CH: 17,291

Positives: 4,428

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 01/26/2022: 100,663

Tests obtained at BMH: 29,659

Positives: 16,611

Hospital Inpatients as of 01/27/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 2 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: Clairon Hospital reported one death on 01/24/2022.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 46 patients. 0 suspected. 46 confirmed. 3 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: BMH reported one death on 01/25/2022, one death on 01/26/2022, and one death on 01/27/2022.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.