Clarion Man Facing Felony Charges for Returning to Business After Being Kicked Out

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Clarion man who is accused of returning to a business where he had been told he was no longer welcome.

Court documents indicate 40-year-old Ramel Dupree Bayard was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:04 a.m. on January 19, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass- Enter Structure, Felony 3

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from incidents that took place at an area business in December.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:23 p.m. on December 14, 2021, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched for a report of a man trespassing on the Sheetz property.

Police responded to the scene and observed a man matching the description of the trespasser standing in the grass along Emerson Way on the Sheetz property. Police then made contact with the man and identified him as Ramel Dupree Bayard.

When police spoke with the manager of the Sheetz store, she indicated Bayard had been on the property for over 30 minutes. The manager reported Bayard had been both inside and outside the store, just walking around. She reported that on Saturday, December 11, Bayard was at the store, and security was contacted, then came over their loudspeaker and told Bayard to leave the property and that he was not permitted on the premises. She noted Bayard then left but returned on December 14, according to the complaint.

When police spoke to Bayard, he reportedly admitted he was at the business on December 11 and had been asked to leave. However, he went on to state that he had subsequently been told he was permitted back on the property, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, when asked who told him he was allowed there, Bayard said “someone,” and when asked to clarify, he said he didn’t know, but “it had to be someone.” He was reportedly unable to provide any description of the person who he said told him he was permitted back on the property.

The charges were initially filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 16, 2021.

