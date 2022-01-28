Local Artist’s Works on Display at Michelle’s Café

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The works of local artist Laverne Grant are on display at Michelle’s Café until the end of February.

(Pictured above: Brad Grant standing next to one of his father’s paintings. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta)

“The reason why I like to display and sell some of his artwork is really because a lot of people don’t realize that through artwork, they express their life,” Laverne’s son, Brad Grant told exploreClarion.com. “You’re breathing his life and what he saw in the world, you’re breathing that into his accomplishments in life.”

Brad said his father worked in multiple mediums including bronze and steel castings and paper mache. However, he is most well-known for his paintings of Clarion County and rural life and was noted for his realism.

“He liked to depict farmers, local workers like coal miners,” Brad explained. “What I like most about it is the realistic aspects of rural Clarion County. I always loved the aspect of his realism.”

Brad said his favorite pieces are the ones he can relate his life to his father’s life.

He pointed to one specific painting on display at Michelle’s that his dad painted in the early 1960’s, a scene of a field and a house on a hill as an example, stating he remembers seeing his dad paint it when he was around four years old. He associates it with the assassination of John F. Kennedy because that event occurred while his father was painting it.

“The art that I actually like has to hit home. It has to be something I can relate my life and his life,” he said.

According to Brad, the legacy of Laverne Grant is one of appreciation for the arts and fostering that love in the younger generations.

“Dad’s legacy is always to see growth in the younger generation to expressing their outlook on life be it artwork or music,” he said. “Music, drama, art and dance, the different aspects of all of them. That’s what he liked most.

“What we want to leave behind is something that will help the younger generation see the importance of placing good ethics and not only that but appreciating the surroundings of where they were born and raised.”

Brad Grant can be contacted at Artfunkle’s on Main Street for more information on his father’s works.

