Local Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

American,Policeman,And,Police,Car,In,The,BackgroundCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT)– Clarion-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on US 322 on Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:17 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, at the intersection of US 322 and Chevy Lane, in front of the Dollar General store.

Police say 43-year-old Aaron R. Texter, of Strattanville, was operating a 2007 Ford Focus when he attempted to cross Route 322 onto Chevy Lane when he pulled in front of a 2005 Jeep Liberty operated by 21-year-old Faith A. Corman, of Snow Shoe, who was traveling on US 322 eastbound.
Corman was not injured.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Texter to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Corman was using a seat belt, while Texter was not.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

State police were assisted by Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, and Mark’s Auto.

https://www.psp.pa.gov/PIRRs/Clarion%20Press%20Releases/C_CLAR_28JAN2022_0515.pdf


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

