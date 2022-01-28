Marsha Jean Miller, age 71, a resident at Parkview Retirement Community in Frisco, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Marsha, formerly of Western Pennsylvania and later, Prosper, Texas, was born February 9, 1950 in Venango County, Pennsylvania to Daisy June Daugherty.

Marsha graduated from Townville High School in 1968.

In November 1969, Marsha Daugherty married Alfred Lee Westfall, Jr.

They resided in Oakland Township and had two daughters.

She enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, riding motorcycles and spending time with family and friends.

Marsha worked for several banks in the area and later for Dr. Peter Thompson.

She was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church, the Oakland Fire Department and Rouseville Eastern Star.

Marsha later moved to Texas to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.

In April 2010, Marsha married Don Michael Miller and they resided in Prosper, Texas.

Marsha was a member of Grace Avenue United Methodist Church and later Hope Fellowship.

She enjoyed reading, bible study, yoga, walking, football, puzzles and spending time with family.

In 2016, Marsha was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and was an active volunteer for Relay for Life of Frisco, raising awareness and fighting for a cure.

In addition to her mother, Marsha was preceded in death by her late husband, Don Michael Miller.

Family members surviving include daughters Michelle Renee Westfall Skene of Celina, Texas and Catherine Marie Westfall Wood and her husband James Wood of Lewisville,Texas, two grandsons, Cameron Allen Morton and his wife Kaitlyn Morton and Jacob Lee Westfall, all of Little Elm, Texas and granddaughter, Danielle Daisy Skene of Celina, Texas.

A reception will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Hope Fellowship Frisco West Church, 309 Main St, Frisco, Texas 75036.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM at Hope Fellowship.

Stonebriar Funeral Home is handling arrangements (214.705.1789)

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the family at www.stonebriarfh.com.

