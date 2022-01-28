Mary Belle Stephens Matthews, 86, of Summerville (Worthville), died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health.

Born on May 13, 1935, near the home she passed away in, she was the daughter of the late Albert Irvin and Pauline Brosius Burkett.

She attended Punxsutawney Area School and was a member of New Life Fellowship Church in Timblin.

On September 16, 1954 at Pine Valley Church she married William E. Stephens. He preceded her in death.

Until her retirement she worked in the dietary department at Punxsutawney Hospital, as well as having worked at the Brookville Hospital, Carriage Inn in Knox, KOA Wolf’s Den near Knox Pa. and also at Brookville Glove Factory and Jefferson Manor.

Her pastimes included needle crafts and crafting, crocheting, gardening, spending time with loved ones, going out to eat with her family and loved ones.

She would always offer something to eat to anyone that stopped by.

Those surviving are her sons, Walter Stephens and Donald Stephens; her daughter, Tammy Stephens (Richard) Phillips; her brother, David (Ruth) Burkett; her sisters; Carol A. (Harold) Minnick and Wanda (Terry) Bowser; her 4 grandchildren, Sheldon Phillips, Nicole (Dave) Ruffner, Brooke Stephens and Ryder Stephens; her great grandson, Zachery Ruffner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended members of her family.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janit Stephens; and her brother, William Irvin Burkett.

A private viewing and funeral service will be held for her family on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA., with Pastor Dave Stonebreaker, officiating.

Interment will be in Worthville Cemetery, Worthville, Jefferson County, PA.

In lieu of flowers her family suggests donations be made in her memory to the Red Cross.

