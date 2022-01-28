A life lived “practically perfect in every way” ended Wednesday January 26 when Nancy Anne Hensler of Oleopolis, died at home surrounded by love.

Born October 20,1961 in Berea, Ohio to teachers Neil and Katie Fort, she started life with “chalk in her blood”.

Her dedication to teaching was her guide for the rest of her life.

Her father instilled in her a love of the arts, travel, and learning.

He also passed along the gene for collecting things, which she embraced.

Her mother fostered Nancy’s love of the water, devotion to her family, as well as her kindness and artistic creativity.

Growing up in a family of teachers meant that summer vacations on the Outer Banks were as much about learning as they were about relaxing.

There was always something learned or collected that could be used in the next year’s classroom. A walk on the beach became a classroom filled with wonder and awe.

She student taught in Munich, Germany and upon graduation from Slippery Rock University, she took a job teaching first grade in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

She spent a summer teaching in China, primarily working with the first graders.

First grade became her specialty as she spent the majority of her career teaching that age.

A teacher in the Oil City Schools for 35 years, she retired at the end of the 2020 school year.

During that career she was an inspiration to countless children, a cooperating teacher for multiple student teachers, and served as a lead teacher at Hasson Heights Elementary.

Surviving are the love of her life and husband of 35 years, Steve, who taught in Oil City; her mother Katie Fleming (Ron) of Olmsted Township, OH; sisters Diane Alloway (Al) and Alice Coyan (Aaron) both teachers; mother-in-law Linda Hensler, retired teacher of Palm Coast, FL; brother-in- law Jim (Kirstan) Hensler; and cherished nephews and nieces Jacob, Jeffrey, & Jordan Hensler, Katherine & Rachel Alloway, and Colleen Coyan, who is also a teacher.

Nancy found wonder in nature and surrounded herself in it.

Her love of travel took her to Iceland as an exchange student and continued throughout her life.

She brought her creativity to her classes, her colleagues, her family and friends through lessons, gifts, songs, and an always positive and uplifting perspective.

Her smile was infectious and heartwarming.

Her curiosity was always present, and her passion for both teaching and learning unmatched.

She was exceedingly kind to both people and pets.

To honor her memory friends are challenged to follow the advice of one of Nancy’s favorite books and: Travel to far away places. Live by the ocean. Make the world a more beautiful place.

For those more inclined to the traditional, consider a donation to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Northwest 100 Fairfield Drive Oil City, PA. 16301

A private celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date along the shore of Lake Erie.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Hasson Heights Elementary, the nurses at the infusion center UPMC NW, and the loving care given by her hospice nurses.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

