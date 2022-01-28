 

Area Woman Facing Charges for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsHEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sigel woman is facing charges for reportedly being in possession of several firearms she was not legally permitted to possess.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Michele A. Garvey.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:07 p.m. on January 19, Marienville-based State Police were contacted to assist State Parole agents at a residence on Pine Run Road in Heath Township, Jefferson County, after firearms were discovered in the residence.

Police responded to the residence and spoke to a parole agent who indicated parolee Michele Garvey was found to be in possession of two firearms, which she was not permitted to possess.

The complaint indicates the firearms, which were located in Garvey’s bedroom, were a Ruger .357 revolver and a Ruger .22 pistol.

According to the complaint, when questioned about the firearms, Garvey admitted she was aware they were in the residence. She also reportedly admitted to being aware of not being permitted to be in possession of firearms due to her prior convictions.

The following charges were filed against Garvey through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak’s office on January 25:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2 (two counts)

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

