 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

PSP Clarion Searching for Two People Accused of Failing to Pay $4K Hotel Bill in Monroe Township

Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

combined-shelleyMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are looking for two individuals who are accused of theft of services in Monroe Township.

The investigation reportedly began on October 19, 2020, when Clarion-based State Police responded to a business on Hotel Drive in Monroe Township for a report of theft of services.

Police say an investigation then found that a theft had occurred dating back to June 30, 2020, for a total of $4,392.00.

According to police, 53-year-old Thomas Franklin Shelley and 51-year-old Amanda Latreace Shelley, both of Cherry Tree, stayed at the Rodeway Inn from June 8, 2020, to September 9, 2020, and then failed to pay their bill.

Court documents indicate the following charge was filed against Thomas and Amanda Shelley through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on March 12, 2021:

– Theft of Services-Acquisition of Service, Felony 3

Police say active arrest warrants have been issued for both suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas and/or Amanda Shelley is asked to contact the PSP Clarion Station at 814-226-1710 and speak to Trooper Doverspike.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.