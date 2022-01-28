PSP Clarion Searching for Two People Accused of Failing to Pay $4K Hotel Bill in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are looking for two individuals who are accused of theft of services in Monroe Township.

The investigation reportedly began on October 19, 2020, when Clarion-based State Police responded to a business on Hotel Drive in Monroe Township for a report of theft of services.

Police say an investigation then found that a theft had occurred dating back to June 30, 2020, for a total of $4,392.00.

According to police, 53-year-old Thomas Franklin Shelley and 51-year-old Amanda Latreace Shelley, both of Cherry Tree, stayed at the Rodeway Inn from June 8, 2020, to September 9, 2020, and then failed to pay their bill.

Court documents indicate the following charge was filed against Thomas and Amanda Shelley through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on March 12, 2021:

– Theft of Services-Acquisition of Service, Felony 3

Police say active arrest warrants have been issued for both suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas and/or Amanda Shelley is asked to contact the PSP Clarion Station at 814-226-1710 and speak to Trooper Doverspike.

