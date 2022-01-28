Say What?!: Harry Potter Fan IDs Characters From Movie Quotes for Guinness World Record

ENGLAND – An 11-year-old Harry Potter superfan in England earned a Guinness World Record by correctly identifying characters from film quotes.

Eli Chmelik, 11, of Manningtree, Essex, England, said he decided to pursue the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters identified from film quotes in one minute after hearing about someone setting a similar record for the Star Wars franchise.

