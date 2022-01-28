School Closings and Delays for Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, January 28, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 6:52 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Armstrong School District
Butler Area School District
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School
Freeport School District
His Kids Christian School – No AM Preschool
Holy Sepulcher School
Karns City School District
Lenape Tech
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Catholic High School
Penn Christian Academy
Seneca Valley School District – Modified Kindergarten
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St. Kilian Parish School
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy
St. Wendelin School/Butler – No AM Pre-School
ONE-HOUR DELAY
None
CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION
River Valley School District – Remote Instruction
CLOSED:
Indiana Co. Head Start
COMMUNITY
Freeport Area Meals on Wheels – CLOSED
