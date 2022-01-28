School Closings and Delays for Friday, January 28, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Friday, January 28, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 6:52 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Armstrong School District



Butler Area School DistrictButler County Area Vo-Tech SchoolFreeport School DistrictHis Kids Christian School – No AM PreschoolHoly Sepulcher SchoolKarns City School DistrictLenape TechMoniteau School DistrictNew Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist SchoolNorth Catholic High SchoolPenn Christian AcademySeneca Valley School District – Modified KindergartenSlippery Rock Area SchoolsSt. Kilian Parish SchoolSt. Stephen’s Lutheran AcademySt. Wendelin School/Butler – No AM Pre-School

ONE-HOUR DELAY

None

CLOSED/REMOTE INSTRUCTION

River Valley School District – Remote Instruction

CLOSED:

Indiana Co. Head Start

COMMUNITY

Freeport Area Meals on Wheels – CLOSED

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

