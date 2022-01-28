 

Shirley I Confer

Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qlvxPwXuQCsQkTDShirley I Confer, 84, of Fryburg passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on July 15, 1937 in Venus she was the daughter of Thomas and Jenny Ziegler Confer.

She is a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Shirley enjoyed taking care of her home and children. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching wrestling and listening to country music.

Shirley is survived by her children Deborah Yockey, Don Confer of Fryburg, and Pamela Guerrero and husband Jose of Dallas Texas.

Grandchildren surviving include Brandon Esparza, Carlos Guerrero Jr., Caleigh Guerrero and Isabella Guerrero.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Merle Motter, Paul, Frank, and Eugene Confer and Betty Casto.

There will be no public visitations at this time.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


