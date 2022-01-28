SPONSORED: AICDAC to Hold Narcan Distribution on February 15
Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be holding a Narcan drive-thru distribution event on Tuesday, February 15, at Hope Rising Church in Clarion.
The distribution will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hope Rising Church located at 240 Liberty Street, Clarion.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
