SPONSORED: Snow and Ice Removal Needs Available at Heeter Lumber
Winter has arrived – find all of your snow and ice removal needs at Heeter Lumber!
It took a while, but old man winter finally arrived. Don’t get stuck in the snow and on the ice. Head over to any of the Heeter Lumber locations for all your ice and snow removal needs.
Heeter Lumber has a big selection of shovels, rock salt, and Pet Guard Ice and Snow Melter to protect our furry friends.
Stay warm and toasty this winter with a Sun Star vent-free heater or a 20,000 BTU blue flame heater manufactured Mr. Heater.
Heeter Lumber also carries portable Dura Heat kerosene heaters. Perfect for those hard-to-heat shop or garage spaces.
While you are there, pick up some bird seed or suet treats to help out our feathered friends.
Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, and Sligo, so you don’t have to go far to find your ice and snow removal items!
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: CLOSED FOR THE SEASON
