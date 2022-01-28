State Police Calls: Cases of Identity Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Identity Theft in Millcreek Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of unemployment fraud that occurred on January 27 at 3:45 p.m. at a location Summerville Drive, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 65-year-old Strattanville man’s identification was used to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits.

No further details are available.

Identity Theft in Knox

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of identity theft that occurred on January 27 at 3:26 p.m. at a location on Popetown Road, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 69-year-old Knox man reported an incident of identity theft. The victim’s personal information was used to file for unemployment benefits.

No further details are available.

