Taite the Great: Karns City’s Beighley Scores 38 points, 26 Coming in Frenetic Fourth, as Karns City Stuns Union

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter, the Karns City boys basketball team needed a spark.

Enter Taite Beighley.

(Above, Karns City’s Taite Beighley takes a free throw during a game against A-C Valley earlier this season. Beighley scored a career-high 38 points against Union Thursday night)

The sophomore point guard got red hot, draining five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to score 26 of his career-high 38 in the frame as the Gremlins rallied for a 61-57 win over Union Thursday night.

Karns City scored 30 points through three quarters and trailed 41-30. The Gremlins scored 31 alone in the fourth.

Micah Rupp also had a big night for Karns City with 16 points.

Payton Johnston led Union with 18 points. Caden Rainey pitched in 12 points and also had eight assists.

Dawson Camper added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Knights.

NORTH CLARION 77, MONITEAU 68 – Collin Schmader scored 30 points for the Wolves, who held off the Warriors.

Kyle Pry scored 24 points for Moniteau, which also got 17 points from Chason Rugg and 14 from Ryan Jewart, who also had nine rebounds.

Zeeland Hargenrader added 16 points and Cole Byers and Aiden Hartle 13 each for North Clarion.

KEYSTONE 50, A-C VALLEY 45 – Bret Wingard scored 23 points as the Panthers rallied for a win.

Keystone trailed in the fourth quarter, but Wingard and Zander McHenry, who finished with 12 points, keyed the rally.

Jay Clover had a big night for the Falcons with 22 points. Landon Chalmers added 10.

