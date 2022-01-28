Terrance F. “Terry” Thomas, 78, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born February 15, 1943, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late, Melvin Fay and Loretta June (Kerr) Thomas.

Terry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He drove truck for various companies including J.M. Leasing, Zacherl’s and Motion Control.

He was a member of the Hawthorn Lions Club, Kittanning East Brady Lodge #244 F&AM, Coudersport Consistory, and Walter W. Craig Post #354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.

He was an avid drag racing fan and a history buff especially history of WWII. He attended the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.

He is survived by his son, Jeff Thomas (Michelle), of Shippenville, four grandchildren, Tyler, David, Elizabeth, and Alexandria, a sister, Lisa Truitt of Fairmount City, and three brothers, David Thomas (Dianna) of Hawthorn, Gary Thomas (Marcy) of Windber, Keith Thomas (Sandy) of Mayport, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Thomas.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post #354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to, The Seeing Eye, PO Box 375, Morristown, N.J., 07963.

