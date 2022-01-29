A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -14. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -1. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Isolated snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow between 8am and 9am, then rain likely after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – Rain. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Snow. Low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

