Alberta L. Neal, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died Thursday evening, January 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

She was born May 30, 1940 in Oil City, a daughter of Charles E. and Ada A. (Vandermark) Hogue.

She attended a one room schoolhouse in Sawtown.

She attended Mr. Carmel Church in Franklin in her earlier years.

Alberta enjoyed going to the casinos and attending flea markets.

Mrs. Neal was employed by the Oil City Glass Plant as well as Honeywell in Franklin.

She was married in Oil City on June 9, 1956 to Clyde W. Neal, Sr., and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2021.

Surviving is her mother, Ada Hogue of Oil City; a daughter, Rebecca Jo Anderson and her husband Ed of Oil City; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Neal of Oil City; her step-grandchildren: Misty Heeter and her husband Dan as well as Misty’s daughter, Jaylyn Gray; and Joe Lockhart and his son Logan Lockhart.

Also surviving is her sister, Linda M. Yanko of Hudson, Florida; several nieces and nephews including Allan Yanko, Kimberly Patten, and Tricia Scott and her husband Garey; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews including SaVanha Scott, and Tony and Rosalyn; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Neal.

Alberta was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hogue; her husband, Clyde Neal Sr.; her son, Clyde Neal Jr.; and her brother, Thomas Hogue.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday (Feb. 2nd) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Wednesday at 1 p.m. Private interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Alberta’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

