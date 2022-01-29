 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Almond-Bacon Cheese Crostini

Saturday, January 29, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

For a change from the typical toasted tomato appetizer, try this baked crostini recipe!

Ingredients

1 French bread baguette (1 pound), cut into 36 slices
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2/3 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted
6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 green onion, chopped
Dash salt
Additional toasted almonds, optional

Directions

-Place bread slices on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 400° until lightly browned, 8-9 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the cheese, mayonnaise, almonds, bacon, onion, and salt. Spread over bread. Bake until cheese is melted, 7-8 minutes. Sprinkle with additional almonds if desired. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


