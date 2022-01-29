Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Almond-Bacon Cheese Crostini

For a change from the typical toasted tomato appetizer, try this baked crostini recipe!

Ingredients

1 French bread baguette (1 pound), cut into 36 slices

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese



2/3 cup mayonnaise1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1 green onion, choppedDash saltAdditional toasted almonds, optional

Directions

-Place bread slices on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 400° until lightly browned, 8-9 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the cheese, mayonnaise, almonds, bacon, onion, and salt. Spread over bread. Bake until cheese is melted, 7-8 minutes. Sprinkle with additional almonds if desired. Serve warm.

