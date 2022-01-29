 

Cynthia Faye Emery

Saturday, January 29, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4zLDYOQlnyCNCvCynthia Faye Emery, 69, of Emlenton, Pa., passed away Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital after an extended illness.

Born on January 3, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Forrest Dean and Betty J. Kriebel Emery.

Cynthia worked as the General Secretary of W.P.A. Ministries of Whitehall for many years. She was a member of the Trinity Point Church in Clarion, as well as a member of the Women of the Church of God.

Cynthia had a great love for her church. She enjoyed traveling, along with fostering and caring for all living things.

Cynthia is survived by her best friend; Thomas Papke of Parker, her son; Dean (Danie) Papke of Parker, and her brother; Denny (Carol) Emery of Whitehall Campground and Florida.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 12:00-1:00pm at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 South Wayne Ave.), with Pastor Bruce Wilson officiating at 1:00pm.

Online condolences can be found at www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


